Top Sudan general sees ‘positive’ signs coup sanctions will be lifted

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Saturday there were “positive indicators” that measures taken against his country following an October military coup would soon be lifted.

“The international community including the African Union is watching what will happen in the coming days,” Burhan told AFP.

“I believe there are positive indicators that things will return (to how they were) soon. The formation of a civilian government will put things back in order.”

On October 25, Burhan declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a move that upended the country’s fragile transition to civilian rule.

The coup sparked international condemnation and punitive measures by Western governments and the World Bank, imperilling the impoverished country’s access to aid and investment.

Washington paused $700 million in aid, while the African Union suspended Khartoum.

But after the international outcry and mass protests that saw a deadly crackdown on protesters, Burhan reinstated the premier last month in a deal welcomed by the United Nations, African Union, and Western and Arab countries.

Sudan has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.

