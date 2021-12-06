Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial: Source

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.

