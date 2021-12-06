.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia sends new tanks to base in Tajikistan, practices missile defense

  • Font
Russian, Kazakh and Belarusian service members line up during military drills carried out by the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Harb-Maidon training ground, located near the Tajik-Afghan border in the Khatlon region, Tajikistan October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev
File photo of Russian, Kazakh and Belarusian service members lining up during military drills carried out by the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Harb-Maidon training ground, located near the Tajik-Afghan border in the Khatlon region, Tajikistan October 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia sends new tanks to base in Tajikistan, practices missile defense

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia said on Monday it was reinforcing its military base in Tajikistan with 30 new tanks and that its forces at the facility had carried out exercises with missile defense systems, highlighting Moscow’s concern about turmoil in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The possibility of militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south.

Russian forces on Monday practiced repelling an enemy aerial attack on military facilities using its S-300PS systems, the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying.

The base in ex-Soviet Tajikistan, Russia’s largest outside its own borders, simulated 10 missile launches against aerial targets as part of the drills, the ministry said.

“A batch of 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks with improved combat characteristics will arrive to rearm the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan on Dec. 6,” it was quoted as saying.

Russia held large-scale joint military exercises with its allies near the Tajik-Afghan border in October after the United States and its allies withdrew troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban swept to power.

Read more:

Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight

Russia says it will protect Tajikistan in event of any incursions from Afghanistan

US, allies weigh reprisals if Russia moves against Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Top Content
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers
Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age
Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal
Saudi Crown Prince to start tour of Gulf states Saudi Crown Prince to start tour of Gulf states
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More