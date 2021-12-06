.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US labels Myanmar’s Suu Kyi jail term as ‘affront’ to justice

  • Font
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)

US labels Myanmar’s Suu Kyi jail term as ‘affront’ to justice

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United States Monday slammed a jail sentence imposed on Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other elected figures as “affronts to democracy and justice.”

“We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since Myanmar’s generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.

Myanmar’s junta chief sentenced Suu Kyi to two years in prison on Monday -- after initially doling out four years -- for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 rules.

“The regime’s continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to democracy,” Blinken warned, using a former name for Myanmar.

The US top diplomat called on the Myanmar junta to “end the use of violence, respect the will of the people, and restore Burma’s democratic transition.”

Read more: Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial: Source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Top Content
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers
Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities
Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal
Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More