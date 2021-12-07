.
Biden voiced concerns with Russia actions in Ukraine in call with Putin: White House

President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a secure video call from the Situation Room, Dec. 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

US President Joe Biden voiced deep concerns on Tuesday over Russia’s actions in Ukraine in a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

“President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation,” a White House statement said.

Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the US-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, ransomware and Iran, the White House said, during their two-hour meeting.

