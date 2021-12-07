Britain’s PM Johnson denies he prioritized animals in Kabul airlift

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the suggestion he intervened in the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August to prioritize the passage of animals was “complete nonsense” after such a charge was made by a whistleblower.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“No, that’s complete nonsense,” Johnson said when asked if he had intervened.

“I think that Operation Pitting, to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul, in the way that we did over the summer was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more.”

A whistleblower alleged on Tuesday, that Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of the nation’s allies in Afghanistan and left them to the mercy of the Taliban during the fall of the capital, Kabul, because of a dysfunctional and arbitrary evacuation effort.

Read more:

UK abandoned many allies during Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: Whistleblower

Ex-UK Marine escapes Kabul with 200 dogs, cats but leaves local staff behind

UK PM’s representative met Taliban in Afghanistan: Foreign Office