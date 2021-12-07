.
No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Suu Kyi verdict

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi looks out from a vehicle as she leaves the Yangon southern district court after she submitted her application to run as a candidate in the upcoming 2020 general election in Yangon on August 4, 2020. Myanmar will hold its next general election on November 8, in a test for the country's fledgling democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
Reuters

A senior Myanmar junta official said on Tuesday the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was above the law and that the army chief had commuted her sentence on “grounds of humanity”.

Information minister Maung Maung Ohn also told a virtual briefing that Myanmar’s judicial system was impartial and Monday’s sentencing of the Nobel laureate and former leader was according to law.

Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaching coronavirus regulations but the military junta leaders reduced it to two years’ detention in her current location.

Read more:

US labels Myanmar’s Suu Kyi jail term as ‘affront’ to justice

UN slams ‘politically-motivated’ Suu Kyi conviction in Myanmar

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial: Source

