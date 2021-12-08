.
.
.
.
Bangladesh sentences 20 to death for student’s killing: Prosecutor

Activists from a student council clash with police during a demonstration to protest against the upcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, in Dhaka, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
AFP, Dhaka

Published: Updated:

Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticized the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP.

“Twenty people have been sentenced to death and five people were sentenced to life in prison over the killing of Abrar Fahad,” prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.

Read more: 20 foreigners killed by Bangladesh hostage-takers

