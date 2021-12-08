.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Macron to talk with Putin, Zelensky over Ukraine

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony in Paris, Sept. 20, 2021. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony in Paris, Sept. 20, 2021. (AFP)

Macron to talk with Putin, Zelensky over Ukraine

AFP

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron will talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days about the crisis in Ukraine, Macron’s office said on Tuesday.

The announcement follows a virtual summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden during which Biden told Putin there would be a strong US response if Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s border went on the attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States and European allies have worked to bolster Ukraine’s military since 2014 when the country’s armed forces crumbled in the face of Russian pressure.

Biden talked with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy on Monday to coordinate his message ahead of the summit, and the White House said he would speak again to the four countries after he was finished with Putin.

Read more: Biden voiced concerns with Russia actions in Ukraine in call with Putin: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts
Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince concludes first stop of Gulf tour in Oman Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince concludes first stop of Gulf tour in Oman
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi
Iran nuclear draft proposals ‘not a reasonable basis’ for deal: France Iran nuclear draft proposals ‘not a reasonable basis’ for deal: France
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More