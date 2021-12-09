Russia and US to hold new talks on diplomatic row by year-end: Interfax

Russia and the United States will hold a new round of talks to resolve a row over diplomatic staffing at their embassies by the end of the year, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The US and Russian embassies have been under staffing pressure amid tit-for-tat expulsions and other restrictions imposed as bilateral relations have fallen to their lowest since the end of the Cold War.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, President Biden said the US and some of its NATO allies plan a meeting with Russia aimed at de-escalating tensions over Ukraine, where they’ll consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concerns about the alliance.

Read more:

Russia dismisses US media reports about possible Ukraine offensive

Biden says he was clear Putin would pay for a Ukraine invasion