.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia and US to hold new talks on diplomatic row by year-end: Interfax

  • Font
US President Joe Biden (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they arrive at Villa La Grange in Geneva, for the start of their summit on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
A file photo shows US President Biden (R) and Russian President Putin shake hands as they arrive at Villa La Grange in Geneva, for the start of their summit on June 16, 2021. (AFP)

Russia and US to hold new talks on diplomatic row by year-end: Interfax

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia and the United States will hold a new round of talks to resolve a row over diplomatic staffing at their embassies by the end of the year, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The US and Russian embassies have been under staffing pressure amid tit-for-tat expulsions and other restrictions imposed as bilateral relations have fallen to their lowest since the end of the Cold War.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, President Biden said the US and some of its NATO allies plan a meeting with Russia aimed at de-escalating tensions over Ukraine, where they’ll consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concerns about the alliance.

Read more:

Russia dismisses US media reports about possible Ukraine offensive

Biden says he was clear Putin would pay for a Ukraine invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More