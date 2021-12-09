.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US envoy to return to Vienna over weekend for Iran nuclear talks

  • Font
US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley poses in his office May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley poses in his office May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

US envoy to return to Vienna over weekend for Iran nuclear talks

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley plans to travel to Vienna over the weekend for fresh talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

The talks seek to find a way for the US and Iran to resume compliance with the agreement, under which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for relief from US, European Union and UN sanctions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran to start violating the nuclear restrictions about a year later. Iran struck the original deal with six major powers: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US.

Enrique Mora, the senior European Union official chairing the talks, said on Twitter that they would resume on Thursday.

The talks have effectively been indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, with diplomats from other nations shuttling between them because Tehran has refused face-to-face meetings with US officials.

Noting the EU statement that talks resume on Thursday, the State Department spokesman told reporters: “We understand that there will be a day of meetings before the heads of delegations need to attend ... so Special Envoy Malley and his inter-agency delegation will plan to join the talks over the weekend.”

Read more:

Iran nuclear draft proposals ‘not a reasonable basis’ for deal: France

Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks: US

Iran gives drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear commitments to European powers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
US Navy seizes two caches of Iranian arms in Arabian Sea destined for Yemen’s Houthis US Navy seizes two caches of Iranian arms in Arabian Sea destined for Yemen’s Houthis
Helicopter carrying Indian defense chief crashes Helicopter carrying Indian defense chief crashes
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More