.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US sanctions foreign officials for corruption, COVID-linked graft

  • Font
President Joe Biden at the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 8, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden at the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 8, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US sanctions foreign officials for corruption, COVID-linked graft

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Treasury Department on Thursday targeted government officials and companies it accused of corruption, including officials in El Salvador and Guatemala involved in their countries COVID-19 responses.

Thursday’s action, the latest in a series of sanctions announcements marking the week of President Joe Biden’s democracy summit, targeted 15 individuals and entities across several countries in Central America, Africa and Europe, the Treasury said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Corrupt acts take resources from citizens, undermine public trust, and threaten the progress of those who fight for democracy,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Those targeted include El Salvador’s Chief of Cabinet Martha Carolina Recinos De Bernal, who allegedly headed a scheme to award inflated contracts as part of the country’s coronavirus response, and a Guatemalan health official who engaged in misappropriation of funds.

A raft of sanctions announced on Wednesday also targeted two El Salvador officials Washington accused of leading, facilitating and organizing a number of secret meetings with incarcerated leaders of gangs, including the notorious MS-13.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele hit back on Twitter, writing that US interests abroad had “NOTHING TO DO with democracy.”

Also targeted on Thursday were two South Sudanese construction companies allegedly given preferential treatment by high-level officials in that country, Liberian Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, Ukrainian Andrey Portnov, accused of buying influence in Ukraine’s courts, and two Angolan former officials accused of embezzling billions of dollars.

The State Department on Thursday also announced visa bans on nine individuals it said were involved in significant corruption, and their immediate family members.

Read more: US imposes sanctions on people in Iran, Syria and Uganda, citing rights abuses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
How the world will decide when the pandemic is over How the world will decide when the pandemic is over
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim
US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More