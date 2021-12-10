.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

  • Font
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. (File Photo: Reuters)
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. (File Photo: Reuters)

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

AFP

Published: Updated:

Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The streets of downtown Yangon -- Myanmar’s commercial hub -- were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic, AFP correspondents said.

The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.

“Restaurants, shops, and the main market are all closed,” a resident of second city Mandalay told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“There have been no street vendors since this morning, no early morning walkers.”

Pictures in local media also showed empty streets in the southeastern city of Mawlamyine and in towns across northern Sagaing region.

The US embassy in Yangon advised its citizens to stay off the streets Friday, citing a heightened risk of violence by security forces against any gatherings or protests.

Mass demonstrations that rocked Myanmar’s cities and towns immediately after the coup were met by a brutal and indiscriminate crackdown by the military.

Those still taking to the streets to protest now do so in smaller flashmobs lasting just minutes in order to avoid arrest.

Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into one such rally in Yangon last Sunday, killing five people, according to local media.

The junta said only three protesters were injured.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain
Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM
United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine
US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More