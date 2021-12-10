.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India’s defense chief cremated in televised military funeral

  • Font
India’s PM Modi, pays his tribute in front of the coffins containing the mortal remains of Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on December 9, 2021. (AFP/Prakash Singh)
India’s PM Modi, pays his tribute in front of the coffins containing the mortal remains of Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on December 9, 2021. (AFP/Prakash Singh)

India’s defense chief cremated in televised military funeral

AFP

Published: Updated:

The flag-wrapped coffin of India’s defense chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday.

General Bipin Rawat, 63, was killed along with his wife and 11 military personnel when their helicopter crashed on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He and his wife were cremated together on the same pyre, with a 17-gun salute fired as their daughters set it alight.

A gun carriage procession takes the coffin containing the mortal remains of Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat to a funeral site in New Delhi on December 10, 2021. (AFP/Prakash Singh)
A gun carriage procession takes the coffin containing the mortal remains of Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat to a funeral site in New Delhi on December 10, 2021. (AFP/Prakash Singh)

Rawat was India’s first chief of defense staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarizing and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India accorded him full military honors for his funeral, with the gun carriage bearing his remains towed by an armored vehicle and escorted by lines of security personnel.

Locals lined the route waving the Indian flag chanting and chanting “Hail Mother India” or “Rawat will remain as long as there is a sun and a moon.”

The procession and ceremony were broadcast live by multiple television channels with anchors calling Rawat “a true soldier” receiving the “final salute.”

India’s air force said Friday it had opened a tri-service inquiry into the crash near a military staff college in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. There was only one survivor.

“The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out,” the air force tweeted.

Read more:

Helicopter carrying Indian defense chief crashes

At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast Nagaland

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia, UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai
Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM
Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine Turkey won’t confront Russia in event of war in ally Ukraine
US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls US and Israel ramp up pressure on Iran as diplomacy stalls
Our talks with Qatar show depth of ties: Saudi Crown Prince Our talks with Qatar show depth of ties: Saudi Crown Prince
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More