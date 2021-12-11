.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden makes late-night TV debut as President, laughs off falling approval ratings

  • Font
US President Joe Biden reacts to the sight of snow falling, while walking to Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, on December 8, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden reacts to the sight of snow falling, while walking to Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, on December 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Biden makes late-night TV debut as President, laughs off falling approval ratings

AFP, New York

Published: Updated:

Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill -- and laugh off his flagging approval ratings.

Biden’s appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama, and comes as the White House seeks to highlight the recently passed bill for upgrading the nation’s tattered transport networks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite its passage, Biden’s approval ratings have sunk to the low 40 percent area, in part due to the spike in inflation.

Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden dead-panned: “Well, not anymore.”

“I’m joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it’s in the mid-40s I don’t pay attention,” said the president, to laughter from the studio audience.

Biden’s appearance by remote video comes after his predecessor President Donald Trump declined invitations for any late-night talk shows as president.

Obama frequently used programs hosted by Fallon and rivals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to speak to the wider US public.

Fallon opened the show by joking the pair would “discuss the economy, the infrastructure bill, and break down the first two episodes of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.”
Fallon managed one barb about inflation figures, claiming he had earlier asked the president how excited he was to appear on the show on a scale of one to ten.

“He said ten. But six without inflation.”

But during the interview, Fallon allowed Biden to set out policies including his landmark $1.8 trillion Build Back Better plan to improve social services and fight climate change, which faces a tough road in Congress.

Wearing a suit and tie, and seated in front of a festively decorated mantlepiece, Biden also urged Americans to get booster shots and highlighted steady declines in the unemployment rate.

“We do have inflation on things that in fact matter in people’s lives” such as gas prices, said Biden.

“It’s going to come down,” he promised.

The interview -- in which Fallon praised Biden for “bringing class back to the office” of the president and asked “does anyone really understand how hard your job is?” -- ended with the talk host being invited over to the White House for dinner.

Read more: Bidens open holiday season with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq
Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait
Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati
Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 bln Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 bln
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More