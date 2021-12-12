.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if Ukraine attacked

  • Font
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with guest countries and ASEAN nations in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with guest countries and ASEAN nations in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (Reuters)

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if Ukraine attacked

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The Group of Seven richest democracies warned Russia on Sunday of “massive consequences” if President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

At a summit in the northern English city Liverpool, the G7 delegates said they were united in their condemnation of Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine and they called on Moscow to de-escalate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost,” the draft statement said, confirmed by G7 sources.

Ukraine is at the center of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

The G7 comprises Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States, and includes a representative from the European Union.

Iran

Resumed talks to save the Iran nuclear deal are the Islamic republic’s “last chance” to take a “serious” position, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a G7 foreign ministers meeting on Sunday.

“This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms” of the deal, she said.

China

G7 countries are concerned about the “coercive” economic policies of China, Truss said on Sunday.

“We have been clear at this meeting this weekend that we are concerned about the coercive economic policies of China,” Truss said at a G7 news conference in Liverpool.

“And what we want to do is build the investment reach, the economic trade reach, of like-minded, freedom-loving democracies.”

Read more:

Britain seeks G7 ‘show of unity’ against Russia over Ukraine crisis

G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

Time is running out for Iran nuclear deal, Germany says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta
Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans Iran warns of ‘heavy price’ after report of US-Israeli military drill plans
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron
Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria destined for Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More