Australia to buy South Korea’s weapons in boost to defense ties

Australia agreed to buy K9 artillery from South Korea and increase ties between their defense industries as the nations cemented a new comprehensive security partnership amid increasing tensions with China.

The countries also pledged to boost critical minerals and clean-energy trade in pacts signed by President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday. It was the first visit by an international leader to the nation since it started reopening its border this month.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We share a view about the role of liberal democracies in today’s world and particularly in the Indo-Pacific, Morrison told reporters after signing the four pacts. “We understand how important it is for the rule of law, for multi-lateral organizations that are based on a world order that favors freedom, that countries in our own region can have choices, choices in their economy, choices for their peace and security.

The talks come as Morrison seeks stronger security ties with “like-minded democracies in a bid to act as a counter to what he sees as China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing was angered by Australia’s pact with the US and UK announced in September to help build a new fleet of nuclear submarines, saying the new partnership would stoke an “arms race in the region.

Read more:

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

France will send Australia a bill over abandoned multi-billion-dollar submarine deal

Boeing to build new type of military aircraft drones in Australian city