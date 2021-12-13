.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia’s Wagner military group

  • Font
EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia’s Wagner military group

AFP

Published: Updated:

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to slap sanctions on targets linked to the Russian private military company Wagner, accused of acting to destabilize Ukraine and parts of Africa.

The group itself, said by Western capitals to work on behalf of the Kremlin in conflict zones, was targeted with an asset freeze, along with eight individuals and three firms, diplomats said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sanctions list was drawn up by EU officials and unanimously approved by foreign ministers, who met Monday to discuss various world crises and prepare Thursday’s summit of European leaders.

“Wagner is a Russian private military company used to destabilize security in Europe and in its neighborhood, notably in Africa,” one European diplomat said.

Wagner is said to be financed by 60-year-old Saint Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, reputedly close to President Vladimir Putin, who has already been hit with EU and US sanctions for destabilizing Libya and meddling in US elections.

Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence – once decorated by Putin – now said to be Wagner’s commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.

Utkin is accused of extrajudicial killings, including allegedly ordering a Syrian deserter to be tortured to death and filmed.

Alexander Kuzentsov, a 44-year-old Russian said to be commander of Wagner’s 1st Attack and Reconnaissance Company under the call sign “Ratibor,” accused of threatening the peace and security of Libya.

Retired colonel Andrei Roshev, 68, a founding executive director of Wagner now commanding mercenary troops in Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad’s regime under the call sign “Siedoy.”

Wagner units and operatives have been seen in several conflict zones, allegedly serving Russian private and state interests in Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

The firm has also offered its services to local authorities in sub-Saharan Africa, including former French colonies Mali and the Central African Republic.

The European ministers were also discussing a much larger package of potential economic sanctions against Russia, to be held in reserve to deter any threat from Moscow to directly invade Ukraine.

Read more:

EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries: France FM

Macron, Putin discuss Turkish interference in Libya, Russian mercenaries

Three NGOs file landmark case against Russian Wagner over fighters’ actions in Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron
Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’ Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Israeli PM Bennett arrives in UAE on official visit Israeli PM Bennett arrives in UAE on official visit
Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers
Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More