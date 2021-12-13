.
.
.
.
Russian teenager ‘blows himself up’ at Orthodox school, injures another

Law enforcement officers stand guard by the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent after an 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the school and blew himself up, in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow. (AFP)
Law enforcement officers stand guard by the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent after an 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the school and blew himself up, in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow. (AFP)

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school tried to blow himself up at a convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least one teenager, the interior ministry said.

“An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up”, the ministry said in a statement.

A 15-year-old was injured in the attack, which took place in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow, the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the would-be bomber was not killed in the blast, it said.

The ministry said the staff of the school had been evacuated and that “information about other victims” was being clarified.

Several Russian news agencies said that up to seven people were injured in the attack.

Moscow prosecutors posted a video from the scene of the incident, with police and ambulance cars outside the convent in snowfall.

The incident took place in the city of Serpukhov around 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Moscow.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had sent detectives to the scene.

Russia has seen a rise in teenage attacks on schools in recent years.

In September, a student killed six people and wounded dozens on a university campus in the Urals city of Perm.

In May, a 19-year-old opened fire in his old school in the central city of Kazan, killing nine people.

Read more: At least 9 dead in Russian high school shooting

