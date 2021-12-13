.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World Court orders Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent racial hatred

  • Font
Soldiers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. (Stock Photo)
Soldiers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. (Stock Photo)

World Court orders Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent racial hatred

Reuters

Published: Updated:

World Court judges on Tuesday issued urgent decisions ordering both Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent racial hatred in similar rulings in tit-for-tat cases brought by the feuding South Caucasus neighbors.

Both countries allege in a claim and counterclaim that the other has breached a convention against racial discrimination and asked the court for emergency measures while the case makes its way through the court.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday judges ordered both countries to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others’ nationals. Both countries were ordered not to do anything that could aggravate the dispute while the court was considering the case.

In October last year, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

The court said on Tuesday that both Azerbaijan and Armenia under the UN anti-discrimination treaty must “take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred.”

In addition presiding judge Joan Donoghue said Azerbaijan must protect from violence and harm “all persons captured in relation to the 2020 conflict who remain in detention” and must “prevent and punish acts of vandalism and desecration affecting Armenian cultural heritage.”

The emergency measures are part of tit-for-tat cases filed at the World Court in September where both Armenia and Azerbaijan claimed the other country has violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), to which both states are signatories.

The ruling on emergency measures do not go into the merits of the cases, a process that can take years.

The World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, is the United Nations court for resolving disputes between countries. It has yet to determine whether it has jurisdiction in this case.

Read more: Armenia asks Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan amid border tension: TASS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More