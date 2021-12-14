Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests: UN

More than 100 former Afghan national security forces and others have been killed since the Taliban takeover in August, most at the hands of the hardline group that is recruiting boy soldiers and quashing women’s rights, the UN said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Nada Al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the toll included at least 50 suspected members of ISIS-K - an ideological foe of the Taliban - by hanging and beheading.

At least 8 Afghan activists and two journalists have been killed since August, while the UN has also documented 59 unlawful detentions and threats to their ranks, she told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. “The safety of Afghan judges, prosecutors, and lawyers – particularly women legal professionals – is a matter for particular alarm”, she added.

Read more:

Four women found dead in northern Afghanistan, Taliban confirm

ISIS in Afghanistan ‘under control’: Taliban

Taliban spokesman claims signed $450 mln deal with Australian group, company denies