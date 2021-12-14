.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address on the Heroes of the Fatherland Day in Moscow on December 9, 2021. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address on the Heroes of the Fatherland Day in Moscow on December 9, 2021. (AFP)

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Moscow will insist on Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.

A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, and U.S. President Joe Biden last week warned Putin of “severe consequences” if Moscow attacks its neighbor.

Putin has denied plans of launching an attack, but prodded Western leaders to provide a legal pledge that NATO wouldn't expand to Ukraine.

In Monday’s call with Johnson, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s concern about the “development of Ukraine’s territory” by NATO’s members, saying that it “poses a direct threat to Russia’s security.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has responded to the ouster of Ukraine's Moscow-friendly president by annexing the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and throwing its support behind a separatist insurgency in the country's east. More than seven years of fighting has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland called Donbas.

Moscow has bristled at NATO's joint drills with Ukrainian forces and warned that the alliance's expansion to Ukraine would represent a “red line” for Russia.

In Monday's call with Johnson, Putin emphasized the need to “immediately begin negotiations to work out clear international legal agreements that would exclude any further NATO’s expansion eastward and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia in neighboring countries, primarily in Ukraine.”

The Russian leader said that Russia will soon submit a draft document outlining the demands, according to the Kremlin.

Johnson followed Biden and other Western leaders in warning Moscow against attacking its neighbor.

Johnson’s office said he “expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and identify durable solutions.”

It noted that the British prime minister “emphasized the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilizing action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences.”

The readout added that Johnson “recognized the importance of dialogue on international and regional security.”

Read more:

Putin warns US against supporting Ukraine drone use

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay ‘terrible price’ if it invades Ukraine

Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit Israel’s PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on historic UAE visit
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More