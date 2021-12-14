Swedish Coast Guard suspects intoxication led to Baltic Sea ship collision
The Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday an investigation into the collision between two ships in the Baltic Sea had been widened and that suspicions now included gross marine intoxication.
“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea intoxication, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “The Coast Guard is currently taking a number of investigative measures, including various types of coercive measures within the framework of the preliminary investigation.”
Two Danish crew members of a capsized barge were missing in the freezing Baltic Sea on Monday after an overnight collision with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden.
