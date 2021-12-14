.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Swedish Coast Guard suspects intoxication led to Baltic Sea ship collision

  • Font
baltic
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, right, after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea. (Reuters))

Swedish Coast Guard suspects intoxication led to Baltic Sea ship collision

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

The Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday an investigation into the collision between two ships in the Baltic Sea had been widened and that suspicions now included gross marine intoxication.

“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea intoxication, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “The Coast Guard is currently taking a number of investigative measures, including various types of coercive measures within the framework of the preliminary investigation.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

British cargo ship Scot Carrier is pictured after colliding with Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, between Ystad and Bornholm, on the Baltic Sea December 13, 2021. (Reuters)
British cargo ship Scot Carrier is pictured after colliding with Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, between Ystad and Bornholm, on the Baltic Sea December 13, 2021. (Reuters)



Two Danish crew members of a capsized barge were missing in the freezing Baltic Sea on Monday after an overnight collision with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden.

Read more: Russian warship sinks in the Black Sea after collision

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister
Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More