First German warship in almost 20 years venture into South China Sea

A German warship sailed into the South China Sea on Wednesday for the first time in almost 20 years, a move that sees Berlin joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China’s territorial ambitions.



China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, despite an international tribunal ruling that Beijing has no legal basis for these claims, and has built military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The German navy vessel has begun the transit through the South China Sea on its way to Singapore that is expected to take several days, a spokesperson for the defense ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.



The frigate Bayern is the first German warship to cross the South China Sea since 2002, waters that 40 percent of Europe’s foreign trade flows through.



The US Navy, in a show of force against the Chinese territorial claims, regularly conducts so-called “freedom of navigation” operations in which their vessels pass close by some of the contested islands. China in turn objects to the US missions, saying they do not help promote peace or stability.



Washington has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy and seeks to rally partners against what it says are Beijing’s increasingly coercive economic and foreign policies.



Officials in Berlin have said the German navy will stick to common trade routes. The frigate is not expected to sail through the Taiwan Strait either, another regular US activity condemned by Beijing.



Nevertheless, the former German government made it clear the mission serves to stress the fact Germany does not accept China’s territorial claims.



Germany is walking a tightrope between its security and economic interests as China has become Berlin’s most important trading partner. German exports there have helped mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy.



Countries including Britain, France, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, have also been expanding their activity in the Pacific to counter China’s influence.

Advertisement

Read more: China denounces US-Australian navy drills in South China Sea as muscle flexing