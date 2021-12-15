Major fire breaks out at World Trade Center Hong Kong

One person was injured after a fire broke out at Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay, the government said on Wednesday, with media reporting dozens of people trapped inside.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Trapped people being rescued at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre after a major fire pic.twitter.com/1XHGmVr9sz — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) December 15, 2021

The blaze was upgraded to a level 3 incident on a scale of one to five.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said, with breathing apparatus deployed and ladders used to rescue people inside the building.

At least two people injured, more than 100 people awaiting rescue following three-alarm fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay pic.twitter.com/5d3yqOvq4O — Factal News (@factal) December 15, 2021

Police said about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

The scene outside the World Trade Centre was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area.

Read more:

Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port

Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt

Syria says Israeli air strike targets Latakia port, causing fire