Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia mine blast

An aerial view shows a mining and processing plant and the premises of the Listvyazhnaya coal mine following a recent deadly accident in the Kemerovo region, Russia, November 28, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows a mining and processing plant and the premises of the Listvyazhnaya coal mine following a recent deadly accident in the Kemerovo region, Russia, November 28, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russia investigators said Wednesday they had detained tycoon Mikhail Fedyayev after a blast at a coal mine in Siberia that killed 51 people last month.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had charged the owner of the SDS-Ugol company and three other people with violating “industrial safety requirements” and “abuse of authority” that led to “grave consequences” at the group’s Listvyazhnaya mine.

