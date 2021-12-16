.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan flights delayed as snow blankets Kabul’s airport

  • Font
A military aircraft takes off from the military airport in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
A military aircraft takes off from the military airport in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)

Afghan flights delayed as snow blankets Kabul’s airport

AFP

Published: Updated:

Flights to and from the Afghan capital were delayed or cancelled Thursday after the city was blanketed by overnight snow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kabul’s streets were also largely empty as shop owners, government employees and workers stayed indoors to seek shelter from the freezing weather.

The cold snap has added to Afghanistan’s woes, with the United Nations and other organizations warning millions will need food and shelter from the country’s harsh winter.

On Thursday, dozens of workers cleared snow from the single runway at Kabul’s airport, which has slowly resumed business after being trashed in August when tens of thousands of people scrambled to evacuate as the Taliban returned to power.

“Flights have been delayed as there is snow on the runway but soon we will clear it,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

Kabul has missed regular snowfall in recent years, as thick clouds of smog from coal and wood fires keep temperatures high in the immediate vicinity.

But the forecast for the coming days suggests temperatures will dip further in the capital and neighboring provinces.

Read more:

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban agreement

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

Qatari official: Kabul airport 90 percent operational, expects gradual reopening

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
Top Content
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More