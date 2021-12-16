.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope Francis pledge

  • Font
Pope Francis meets migrants during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP)
Pope Francis meets migrants during his visit at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP)

First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope Francis pledge

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A first group of migrants left Cyprus on Thursday as part of an initiative by Pope Francis to assist in their relocation, the government said.

Pope Francis visited Cyprus in early December. He pledged to arrange the transfer of 50 migrants to Italy, Cyprus’s interior ministry said at the time.

Twelve migrants left Cyprus early Thursday, the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We would like to warmly thank Pope Francis and the Holy See for this symbolic gesture and anticipate it will be a step towards substantive solidarity by other (EU) member states toward the Republic of Cyprus,” it said.

Ethnically-divided Cyprus has struggled to manage an influx of migrants and refugees in the past two years.

Many asylum seekers access the southern government-controlled areas through the “Green Line” splitting the island after previously arriving in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in its north.

Cyprus, which is the closest European Union member state to the Middle East, says arrivals so far this year are up 38 percent compared with the whole of 2020.

Pope Francis, whose defense of refugees and migrants is defining his papacy, also visited Greece and the island of Lesbos earlier this month.

During a previous visit in 2016, Pope Francis left Lesbos, then at the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis, taking 12 Syrian refugees with him.

Read more:

Pope Francis calls for healing in split Cyprus, Orthodox archbishop attacks Turkey

At least 29 asylum seekers land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More