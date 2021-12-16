.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Former Malaysian leader Mahathir admitted to hospital

  • Font
Mahathir Mohamad speaks as he unveils an economic stimulus plan aimed at combating the impact from the novel coronavirus in Putrajaya on February 27, 2020. (AFP)
A file photo of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. (AFP)

Former Malaysian leader Mahathir admitted to hospital

AFP

Published: Updated:

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was admitted to hospital Thursday and will undergo a full medical check-up, the medical facility said.

The National Heart Institute said Mahathir arrived at 7:00 pm (1100 GMT) and is expected to stay there for the next few days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It did not say why he had been admitted and his aides declined to give further details.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia’s most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

His first stint was from 1981 to 2003, then he made a comeback and returned as premier in 2018 at the age of 92 at the head of a reformist coalition.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

Read more:

Former Malaysian leader Mahathir says remarks on French attacks taken out of context

Malaysia's new PM faces challenge of uniting polarized society

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More