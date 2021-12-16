.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indonesia Semeru volcano erupts again, rescuers flee search location

  • Font
Villagers commute as Mount Semeru spews thick smoke in Lumajang on December 16, 2021. (AFP)
Villagers commute as Mount Semeru spews thick smoke in Lumajang on December 16, 2021. (AFP)

Indonesia Semeru volcano erupts again, rescuers flee search location

AFP

Published: Updated:

Indonesia’s mount Semeru erupted twice Thursday, belching a massive column of ash into the sky followed by a flow of lava that sent hundreds of rescuers fleeing in panic.

The highest mountain on the island of Java erupted earlier this month, killing at least 48 and leaving a dozen people missing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rescuers were digging through the mud and volcanic debris when ash – which reached 4.5 kilometers from the peak – and lava flow from the latest twin eruptions forced them to suspend the mission.

“It is too dangerous for rescuers to continue,” rescuer Saiful Hasan told AFP, explaining rain had sped up the flow of lava to the villages.

No casualties or injuries were immediately reported, as rescuers said villages had been evacuated earlier.

But the collapse of the lava dome after the earlier eruption may mean that Semeru will spew volcanic materials more frequently, Hasan said.

“Not to mention that we are now in the rainy season that could trigger a spill from the crater,” he added.

Thursday was supposed to be the last search day, but the operation might be extended further.

The December 4 disaster left entire streets filled with mud and ash, swallowing homes and vehicles, with nearly 10,000 people seeking refuge.

Read more:

Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 13

Thousands flee as Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More