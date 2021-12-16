.
Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch with family: Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses after confering the honour of a knighthood upon 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore during an investiture at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on July 17, 2020. (AFP)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain, a Buckingham Palace source said.

“The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

“While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all.”

England’s chief medical officer warned people on Wednesday not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.

