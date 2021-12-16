.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Readying re-election bid, France’s Macron rejects ‘president of the rich’ tag

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron attends an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 15, 2021. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Readying re-election bid, France’s Macron rejects ‘president of the rich’ tag

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose hopes of winning a second term next year face a growing challenge from the opposition, on Wednesday rejected the label of “president of the rich” some critics have slapped on him.

While Macron has not yet officially said he will run for a second term, he has de facto started campaigning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a TV interview, Macron -- a former Rothschild investment banker who ran for office four years ago promising to make France more business-friendly -- said the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to confront the challenges facing ordinary people.

“My values are not those of a president of the rich,” he told broadcasters TF1 and LCI in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

“I have learnt (from the pandemic), and I am more sensitive to some things than I was before,” Macron said, adding that it was clear French hospitals, for instance, needed help and should be reorganized.

“But I am ambitious for our country, I am for innovation, I want a country whose economy is strong, a country that is fair,” Macron said.

Macron, who had been a minister under Socialist President Francois Holland, ran at the last election as a political outsider who was neither of the left nor the right, and dynamited the country’s mainstream parties.

But during a presidency dogged by waves of social unrest over his pro-business economic reform package and attacks by militants, his policymaking has drifted to the right, pushing away many on the center-left who had voted for him.

Cutting a wealth tax and taking other steps favorable to business, earned him the label of “president of the rich.”

Opinion polls had long shown Macron leading in the first round of the presidential election, scheduled for April, and then winning a second-round run-off.

But more recent polls pointed to conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse having a shot at reaching the second round and beating Macron.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
Top Content
More than 300 trapped in Hong Kong building after fire: Report More than 300 trapped in Hong Kong building after fire: Report
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football players Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football players
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More