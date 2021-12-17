.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

  • Font
A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat. (File photo: Reuters)

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country’s overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the UN said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ghulam Isaczai “relinquished his position as of December 15,” according to a letter received Thursday, assistant UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP.

With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country’s mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said.

The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.

On September 14, Isaczai formally asked the UN to state that he remained the Afghan ambassador.

Later that month the Taliban asked the UN to accredit Suhail Shaheen, a former spokesman for the movement, as the new ambassador replacing Isaczai.

Isaczai took part in a UN Security Council meeting in late November, at which he openly criticized his country’s new hardline rulers.

But early this month, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution in which it indefinitely delayed a decision over the rival claims to the representative seat for Afghanistan.

The Taliban have criticized the UN’s failure to decide on this issue, saying it ignores the rights of the Afghan people.

When they previously ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had no ambassador at the UN.

Read more:

Four women found dead in northern Afghanistan, Taliban confirm

Russia urges West to engage with Taliban

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events
France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government
US Navy rescues Iranian drug smugglers after setting stash ablaze on ship near Oman US Navy rescues Iranian drug smugglers after setting stash ablaze on ship near Oman
US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More