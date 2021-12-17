US says will discuss Russia proposals but warns on Ukraine

The United States is willing to discuss security proposals put forward by Russia but disagrees with parts of them and will impose “massive consequences” over any “aggression” on Ukraine, a senior official said Friday.

“We are prepared to discuss them. That said, there are some things in this document that the Russians know will be unacceptable,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“If there is any further aggression against Ukraine, that will have massive, massive consequences and will carry a high price,” the official said.

