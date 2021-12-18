.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK’s PM Johnson appoints new civil servant to probe ‘partygate’

  • Font
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain, on December 8, 2021. (Reuters)

UK’s PM Johnson appoints new civil servant to probe ‘partygate’

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal.

Simon Case, the head of the civil service, resigned from leading the investigation after the Guido Fawkes website reported Friday that Case’s department held two parties in December 2020. Johnson tapped Sue Gray, a former senior government ethics adviser, to take over the inquiry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The moves came after Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was attributed in part to “partygate," which has dominated British news headlines for two weeks.

The idea that politicians and civil servants in London were partying when lockdown rules separated citizens from loved ones angered the public.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Gray now has the task of restoring public trust. One point in Gray’s favor may be that she was based in Belfast a year ago as the senior civil servant in the Northern Ireland Department of Finance.

“At the moment, people are saying, ‘Which department didn’t have a party?‘” Rayner said. “It’s incredibly disappointing because we all know what was happening when these parties were going on: people couldn’t see their loved ones who were dying and were making incredible sacrifices.’’

Case was brought in to investigate the scandal after a video surfaced of a mock press conference where some of Johnson’s staff appeared to make light of a party that violated the rules. Until that time, the prime minister had steadfastly denied that government officials had broken any lockdown rules.

The Times of London newspaper reported on Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organized by a member of Case’s team.

The Cabinet Office said on Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had been working together in the same office took part from their desks.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office,’’ the office said in a statement.

“No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Read more: UK’s Johnson faces fresh accusation of breaching own COVID-19 rules

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis
Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies, announces Dubai’s ruler on Twitter Businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies, announces Dubai’s ruler on Twitter
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project
Latest round of nuclear talks ‘worse than they should have been’: Senior US diplomat Latest round of nuclear talks ‘worse than they should have been’: Senior US diplomat
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More