Food poisoning at Foxconn’s India iPhone-making unit triggers protest, dozens held

Food poisoning at Foxconn’s production unit sparked protests by workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours. (File photo)

Reuters, Chennai

Published: Updated:

Indian police detained scores of people for blocking highways in a protest against food poisoning incident at a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, a police official said on Sunday.

More than 150 employees at Foxconn’s production unit in southern India were hospitalized after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn’s dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

Food poisoning sparked protests by workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours, said a police official said.

“Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking highway,” the official said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

