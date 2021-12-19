Guatemalan village plagued by land disputes sees 12 killed

A dozen people were slain Saturday in a Guatemalan village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town, police said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The National Civil Police said the 12 dead included men, women and children, but gave no details on what happened in the village of Chiquix, in western Guatemala near the Mexico border.

A local police officer was killed earlier in the week in the same area, and violence has occurred there before.

Residents of Chiquix have quarreled over water and land access with inhabitants of the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Negotiations between the two sides have so far yielded few results.

Read more:

Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry