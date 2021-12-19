.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to US on insider trading charges

  • Font
A police officer stands next to stairs at the closed entrance for check-in one and two at Zurich airport. (Reuters)
A police officer stands next to stairs at the closed entrance for check-in one and two at Zurich airport. (File photo: Reuters)

Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to US on insider trading charges

Reuters, Zurich

Published: Updated:

Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington.

US police officers accompanied him from Zurich on a flight to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March, following a request from US authorities, which officially asked for his extradition in April.

Russia said it was deeply disappointed with the Swiss decision and Klyushin’s hasty extradition.

“We are forced to state that we are dealing with another episode in Washington’s ongoing hunt for Russian citizens in third countries,” the TASS news agency cited Vladimir Khokhlov, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Switzerland, as saying on Sunday.

Klyushin is accused of insider trading worth tens of millions of dollars with several accomplices, the Swiss ministry said.

The businessman owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cyber-security services. Its website says its services are used by the Russian presidential administration and government.

Klyushin’s appeal against the extradition was dismissed by the Swiss federal court on Dec. 10.

Read more: West presses Russia for answers on Alexei Navalny poisoning

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More