China foreign minister Wang Yi says will not fear confrontation with US
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China would not fear confrontation with the United States, but would welcome cooperation if it was mutually beneficial and competition should be positive, according to a speech he made in Beijing on Monday.
Problems in the US-China relationship are down to “strategic misjudgments” by the American side, he said. The speech was posted on the foreign ministry website.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s stern comments after annual security talks with South Korea, had recently rebuked China vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade US missile defenses “increases tensions in the region.”
