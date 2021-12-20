Davos World Economic Forum postponed due to COVID-19: Organizers

The World Economic Forum (WEF) postponed until mid-2022 its annual meeting that had been due to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, the organizers said on Monday.



The event, a meeting point for the world's business and political leaders, has been postponed in light of continued uncertainty over the omicron outbreak, it said, adding the meeting was now planned for “early summer.”



“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” the Geneva-based WEF said on its website.

