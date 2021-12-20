.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27: Source

  • Font
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw, since the military detained them in a coup on February 1. (AFP)
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw, since the military detained them in a coup on February 1. (AFP)

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27: Source

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Monday the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 27, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and a year in jail, respectively.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral.

Read more:

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi appears in prison uniform in court

No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Suu Kyi verdict

US labels Myanmar’s Suu Kyi jail term as ‘affront’ to justice

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns
Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries
Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh Golden Temple Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh Golden Temple
Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More