Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27: Source

A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Monday the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 27, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and a year in jail, respectively.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral.

