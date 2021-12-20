.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers

  • Font
A boy takes a meal break at a fruit stall in the central market in Kazan, Russia, August 11, 2015. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)
A boy takes a meal break at a fruit stall in the central market in Kazan, Russia, August 11, 2015. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has suspended imports of fruit including lemons, mandarins, peppers, grapes and pomegranates from 33 Turkish and Iranian producers, citing alleged food safety violations, the consumer health watchdog said on Monday.

Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO member Turkey and Russia have complex relations, sometimes cooperating despite an array of sticking points. Ankara has angered recently Moscow by supplying Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

In a statement, the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog said that 60,000 tons of grapes and 10,000 tons of pomegranates from Turkey had been barred entry.

Read more:

Lira plunges again after Turkey’s Erdogan rules out higher rates

Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Top Content
Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose
Dubai’s Expo suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns Dubai’s Expo suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic
New Zealand links 26-year-old man’s death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine New Zealand links 26-year-old man’s death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More