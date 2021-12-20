Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers

Russia has suspended imports of fruit including lemons, mandarins, peppers, grapes and pomegranates from 33 Turkish and Iranian producers, citing alleged food safety violations, the consumer health watchdog said on Monday.

Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO member Turkey and Russia have complex relations, sometimes cooperating despite an array of sticking points. Ankara has angered recently Moscow by supplying Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

In a statement, the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog said that 60,000 tons of grapes and 10,000 tons of pomegranates from Turkey had been barred entry.

Read more:

Lira plunges again after Turkey’s Erdogan rules out higher rates

Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister