Still too early to assess West’s reaction to security demands from NATO, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday it was still too early to assess the West’s response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, but that information from “various sources” about a readiness to discuss the ideas was positive.
Moscow, which has spooked the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had still not received a substantive response about the demands from the West.
Read more: German Defense Minister in visit to Lithuania says Russia cannot ‘dictate’ to NATO
- German Defense Minister in visit to Lithuania says Russia cannot ‘dictate’ to NATO
- Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to US on insider trading charges
- Russia sends nuclear-capable long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus
- Germany warns Russia of consequences for Nord Stream if it attacks Ukraine
- US says will discuss Russia proposals but warns on Ukraine
- Russia tells NATO to leave Eastern Europe, Ukraine
- Ukraine's leader seeks Russia sanctions before it's too late