Still too early to assess West’s reaction to security demands from NATO, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday it was still too early to assess the West’s response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, but that information from “various sources” about a readiness to discuss the ideas was positive.



Moscow, which has spooked the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had still not received a substantive response about the demands from the West.

