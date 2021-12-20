.
Still too early to assess West’s reaction to security demands from NATO, says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov prepares for an interview with Russian TV channel “Izvestia” on the side of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 2, 2021. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/AFP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov prepares for an interview with Russian TV channel “Izvestia” on the side of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 2, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday it was still too early to assess the West’s response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, but that information from “various sources” about a readiness to discuss the ideas was positive.

Moscow, which has spooked the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had still not received a substantive response about the demands from the West.

