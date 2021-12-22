.
UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

A meeting of the UNSC at the 76th UN General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2021 in New York. (AFP)
Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse.

The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.”

Such assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan” and is “not a violation” of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban, it adds.

Read more: US humanitarian exceptions on Afghanistan sanctions blocked by China

