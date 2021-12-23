.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Be humble, Pope tells Vatican administrators in toned-down Christmas greeting

  • Font
Pope Francis waves next to Sister Raffaella Petrini (R), the first-ever woman to head the governorate of the Vatican City, at Christmas greetings, Dec. 23, 2021. (AFP)
Pope Francis waves next to Sister Raffaella Petrini (R), the first-ever woman to head the governorate of the Vatican City, at Christmas greetings, Dec. 23, 2021. (AFP)

Be humble, Pope tells Vatican administrators in toned-down Christmas greeting

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis told Vatican administrators in his annual Christmas greetings on Thursday to be humble but spared them the blistering critique of the bureaucracy he has served up in previous years.

In an address to the Curia, as the Catholic Church’s central bureaucracy is known, he used the word “humility” nearly 30 times, but his approach was notably softer than in the past.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said the administrators, including cardinals and bishops as well as lower-level staff, should not remain “closed in their own little world,” form cliques, or feel they are indispensable.

They should, instead, stick to a sober lifestyle as they help him administer the 1.3-billion-member Roman Catholic Church from its headquarters in the Vatican.

“Only by serving, and by seeing our work as service, can we be truly helpful to everyone. We are here – I myself before anyone else – to learn how to kneel and adore the Lord in his humility, not other lords in their empty trappings,” he told the administrators gathered in a Vatican hall.

“The moment comes in each individual’s life when he or she desires to set aside the glitter of this world’s glory for the fullness of an authentic life, with no further need for armor or masks,” he said.

The pope has used the occasion in the past to list what he called the “illnesses” and “diseases” of the Vatican’s central bureaucracy.

Read more: World’s children bearing brunt of COVID-19 pandemic, Vatican studies say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe
Top Content
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against omicron: Oxford lab study AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against omicron: Oxford lab study
UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More