.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

  • Font
Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents.

Read more:

Taliban authorities resume issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

US authorizes certain transactions with Taliban, Haqqani network in Afghanistan

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe
Top Content
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More