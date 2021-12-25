.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Berlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine: Reuters

  • Font
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on December 16, 2021. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on December 16, 2021. (AFP)

Berlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine: Reuters

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Senior German and Russian government officials have agreed to a rare in-person meeting next month in an effort to ease political tensions over Ukraine, a German government source said on Saturday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia's Ukraine negotiator Dmitry Kozak agreed to meet after a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The German government has not made any official comment. A spokesman for Kozak declined to comment.

There have been a flurry of phone calls between western leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months over Russia's military build-up on the Ukrainian border and resulting fears of an invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In-person meetings between senior Western and Russian government officials have been few and far between, though US President Joe Biden held talks with President Putin in Geneva last June.

Since taking office this month, Scholz has emphasized the need for dialogue with Russia over its military build-up on the Ukrainian border while joining western allies in backing sanctions should Moscow invade.

Berlin doubts more than Washington whether Russia actually wants to attack Ukraine and is keen to de-escalate tensions, two government sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Critics accuse Germany of being beholden to Putin because of its need for Russian gas, attacking construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between the countries, bypassing Ukraine. Berlin says Nordstream 2 is not political and would be only one of several pipelines transporting Russian gas to Europe.

“The German side's goal remains to achieve a swift reactivation of the Normandy format,” the German government source said, referring to multilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

SPD parliamentary leader Rolf Mutzenich told Reuters the party was not “naïve” and knew who it was dealing with, adding that it still believes that engagement could help to de-escalate the Ukraine situation.

Read more:

‘No walkover’: Ukraine could extract high price for any Russian attack

Explainer: Why is Russia’s Putin so focused on neighboring Ukraine?

US lawmakers urge pre-emptive sanctions, ship arms to Ukraine to deter Putin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns
UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct
Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel
Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel
Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition
Internet services disrupted in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of planned protests: Report Internet services disrupted in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of planned protests: Report
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More