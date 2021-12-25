Internet services disrupted in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of planned protests: Report

Internet services appeared to be disrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Saturday ahead of planned protests, according to a Reuters witness.

On Thursday, hundreds of women marched in Omdurman and protests hit other Sudanese cities in response to allegations that 13 women were raped

during anti-military rule protests earlier in the week.

The United Nations Human Rights Office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during the protests on Sunday.



That demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25. They converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed by security forces after sundown.



Women’s groups organized Thursday’s marches, supported by neighborhood resistance committees and political parties, around the capital Khartoum, neighboring Bahri and Omdurman, as well cities across the country including Kassala, Damazine, Kosti, and Kadugli, according to images shared on social media.



