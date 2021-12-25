.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Internet services disrupted in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of planned protests: Report

  • Font
Sudanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
udanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)

Internet services disrupted in Sudan’s Khartoum ahead of planned protests: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Internet services appeared to be disrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Saturday ahead of planned protests, according to a Reuters witness.

On Thursday, hundreds of women marched in Omdurman and protests hit other Sudanese cities in response to allegations that 13 women were raped
during anti-military rule protests earlier in the week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Nations Human Rights Office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during the protests on Sunday.

That demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25. They converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed by security forces after sundown.

Women’s groups organized Thursday’s marches, supported by neighborhood resistance committees and political parties, around the capital Khartoum, neighboring Bahri and Omdurman, as well cities across the country including Kassala, Damazine, Kosti, and Kadugli, according to images shared on social media.


Read more: Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns
UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct
Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel
Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel
Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition
UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles during drills UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles during drills
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More