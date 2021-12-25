.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sri Lanka cop fatally shoots four officers in former war zone in the East

  • Font
Sri Lankan police personnel stand along a road in Colombo on January 26, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Sri Lankan police personnel stand along a road in Colombo on January 26, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka cop fatally shoots four officers in former war zone in the East

The Associated Press, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Published: Updated:

A policeman opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing four of them and wounding three others, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri Lanka, a police statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The town is located in the island’s former war zone, which has been largely peaceful since the civil war ended in 2009. The town is about 336 kilometers (208 miles) east of the capital Colombo.

The officer in charge of the police station was among the wounded who were rushed to a hospital.

The police sergeant who carried out the shooting has been arrested after he surrendered to a separate police station and handed over two T-56 assault rifles and ammunition, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

A police team headed by a senior officer in the area has been deployed to probe the incident, Thalduwa said.

Read more: Sri Lanka begins trial of 25 men accused of plotting 2019 Easter bombings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns
UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct
Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel Iran fires 16 missiles during annual drills in warning to Israel
Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel Iran IRGC chief says military drill warning to Israel
Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition
UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles during drills UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles during drills
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More