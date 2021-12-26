.
Militants gun down Pakistani soldier in attack on army post near Afghan border

File photo of soldiers patrolling near a check post along the road leading from South Waziristan to Dera Ismail Khan, located in Pakistan's North West Frontier Province. (Reuters)
File photo of soldiers patrolling near a check post along the road leading from South Waziristan to Dera Ismail Khan, located in Pakistan's North West Frontier Province. (Reuters)

The Associated Press, Islamabad

Militants targeted an army post in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing a soldier in a firefight overnight, Pakistan's military said.

The attack took place in the Shewa area of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The military said that during an intense exchange of gunfire a soldier was killed. It said a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. No additional details were released.

North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army run school was attacked in December 2014 in the provincial capital of Peshawar. The attack killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

